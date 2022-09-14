Citigroup to divest Mexico consumer entity in 2023 through sale or IPO, CFO says
Sep. 14, 2022
- At some point in 2023, Citigroup (NYSE:C) is expecting to divest its Mexican consumer banking business either through a sale or an initial public offering, said Mark Mason, the bank's chief financial officer.
- "We're going to make sure, we get the best value forward, through a sale or through an alternative exit, an IPO or whatever it takes," Mason said at a recent Barclays investor conference.
- The move would follow Citi's (C) plan at the beginning of 2022 to exit the consumer, small business, and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex, its retail bank in Mexico. That fits with the lender's strategy initiated in April 2021 for its Global Consumer Banking segment to exit 13 markets, as it focuses its presence in Asia and EMEA on four wealth centers.
- Spain's Banco Santander (SAN) explored a potential bid for Citibanamex in June by submitting a non-binding offer, though it later dropped out of the sale process, Reuters reported.
- Towards the end of August, Citigroup to wind down Russia consumer, local commercial banking units.
