NYSE notifies Great Panther Mining of delisting of shares
Sep. 14, 2022 8:24 AM ETGreat Panther Mining Limited (GPL), GPR:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The NYSE has notified Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) of delisting of the company's shares from NYSE American, with trading halted from Sep. 13.
- The move comes as a result of the company's intention to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada).
- Considering the risks and uncertainties resulting from the pending insolvency proceedings, the stock exchange is said to have determined that trading in the precious metals company's shares poses substantial risks.
- GPL does not intend to appeal the decision.
- Source: Press Release
