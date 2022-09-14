NYSE notifies Great Panther Mining of delisting of shares

Sep. 14, 2022

  • The NYSE has notified Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) of delisting of the company's shares from NYSE American, with trading halted from Sep. 13.
  • The move comes as a result of the company's intention to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada).
  • Considering the risks and uncertainties resulting from the pending insolvency proceedings, the stock exchange is said to have determined that trading in the precious metals company's shares poses substantial risks.
  • GPL does not intend to appeal the decision.
