Caladrius rallies on approval of merger, name change to Lisata Therapeutics
Sep. 14, 2022 8:24 AM ETCaladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) announced that its stockholders approved all of the merger-related proposals by Caladrius and Cend Therapeutics, and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger and the issuance of shares of Caladrius’ common stock to Cend’s stockholders.
- Subsequent to the stockholders’ approval, the Caladrius Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of Caladrius’ common stock at a ratio of one new share for every fifteen shares outstanding.
- The reverse stock split will become effective today, Sept. 14, 2022, at 5:00pm EST.
- The consolidated common shares for the combined company, which will be renamed Lisata Therapeutics, are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “LSTA” on Sept. 15, 2022, at 9:30am EST.
- CLBS +39.28% premarket to $0.71.
Comments