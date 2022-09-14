Tencent Music gains on report it may list in Hong Kong as soon as next week
Sep. 14, 2022 8:30 AM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tencent Music (NYSE:TME) rose 1.1% in premarket trading on a report that it plans to list its share in Hong Kong as soon as next week.
- Tencent Music (TME), which already trades in New York, is working with advisers on preparations for a Hong Kong listing, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Tencent Music (TME) announced in March that it was pursuing a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, via a direct listing (by way of introduction).
- Last month Tencent Music (TME) inked a partnership with Billboard to highlight China's music industry.
