Dave and Buster's to open 11 new entertainment sites across Middle East
Sep. 14, 2022 8:38 AM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Dave and Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) unveiled Wednesday its plan to open 11 units across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
- The entertainment and dining giant said it will begin its expansion with sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by other two countries.
- "We couldn’t be more pleased and excited to announce our Partnership with Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to develop the Dave & Buster’s Brand across key West Asian Markets," said Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer of Dave & Buster’s.
