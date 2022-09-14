Dave and Buster's to open 11 new entertainment sites across Middle East

Sep. 14, 2022 8:38 AM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

One of the Dave & Buster"s restaurant in Buffalo USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Dave and Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) unveiled Wednesday its plan to open 11 units across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
  • The entertainment and dining giant said it will begin its expansion with sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, followed by other two countries. 
  • "We couldn’t be more pleased and excited to announce our Partnership with Abdul Mohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to develop the Dave & Buster’s Brand across key West Asian Markets," said Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer of Dave & Buster’s.
  • Earlier (Sep. 8): Dave & Buster’s stock slips on mixed earnings result

