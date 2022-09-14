EXL and CyberCube to help insurers develop comprehensive cyber insurance offerings
Sep. 14, 2022 8:48 AM ETEXLSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- EXL (EXLS) entered a collaboration with CyberCube, the cyber risk analytics company, to jointly develop cyber insurance solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry.
- Leveraging company's insurance industry data, analytics and operations management expertise along with CyberCube’s cyber risk signals, scores, and analytics, it will help insurers rapidly scale their cyber insurance offerings to meet growing demand.
- “Cyber is a tough class of business and we are seeing an uptick in both frequency and severity of loss activity. The biggest challenge we see insurers facing in this space is the lack of continuity and consistency in the way cyber risk is measured, tracked and reported. By working together with CyberCube, we will create a proprietary view of cyber risk that standardizes how underwriters will evaluate and underwrite cyber risks, simplify the way underwriting teams can ingest data and assess cyber risks, and ultimately provide a support model for cyber underwriters.” said Raghav Maheshwari, Global Head of P&C Commercial Insurance and Insuretech.
