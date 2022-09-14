Isracann Bioscience facilitates cannabis genetics shipment to Israel
Sep. 14, 2022 8:49 AM ETIsracann Biosciences Inc. (ISCNF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Isracann Biosciences (OTCPK:ISCNF) has announced that it has facilitated its first shipment of cannabis strains to Israel.
- The agreement for genetics is directly between United Greeneries, a licensed Canadian producer of high calibre craft cannabis, and Intelicanna, a licensed Israeli medical cannabis grower and brand.
- Under a revenue sharing agreement, United Greeneries shall be responsible for cultivation and genetics support, with in-country support provided by Isracann.
- "We have been working with Intelicanna to have everything ready to receive the clones and expedite the process of scaling up to full production. In a short timeline, Canadian quality cannabis will be grown in Israel." said CEO Phil Floucault.
Comments