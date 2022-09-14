Boeing’s aircraft deliveries for August make Q3 targets less likely, analysts say

Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) aircraft delivery data for August are one sign that the aerospace giant isn’t going to meet its third-quarter targets, analysts said. The company last month delivered 35 aircraft, including 27 narrow-body 737 MAX jets, two 787 Dreamliners and five freighters.

"Our prior estimate of 97 MAX deliveries in 3Q22 looks increasingly unlikely as it would imply 47 deliveries in September,” Ronald Epstein, analyst at Bank of America, said in a Sept. 13 report. “Actually 3Q deliveries will likely be closer to 80-85 MAXs.”

The bank maintained its full-year forecast for 382 deliveries of the 737 MAX, which is fewer than the goal for the low 400s that Boeing management mentioned during its second-quarter earnings call. Bank of America has a Neutral rating on Boeing.

“We believe Boeing could lower its full year forecast, possibly as soon as management’s next public appearance,” Epstein said in the report.

Susquehanna Financial Group updated its Boeing estimates to reflect the 737 MAX delivery data for August.

“We think that constraints will improve throughout the remainder of the year, but a considerably higher monthly delivery pace is now needed to hit the target of 400 MAX deliveries for 2022 given on the 2Q call,” Charles Minervino, analyst at Susquehanna, said in a Sept. 13 report.

The institutional broker lowered its estimate of 737 MAX deliveries to 380 from 416 for the year. It also cut its forecast for 787 deliveries to 20 from 25 for the fourth quarter.

Susquehanna cut its third-quarter EPS estimate for Boeing to $0.39 from $0.45, and EBITDA estimate to $1.6 billion from $1.7 billion. It maintained a Positive rating and target of $192 a share for Boeing.

Boeing last month delivered its first 787 since May 2021 after halting output to fix manufacturing flaws in the long-haul aircraft. The 787 Dreamliner, a hit product because of its fuel efficiency, makes long-haul flights more profitable for airlines. It generates about $17 billion a year in revenue for Boeing, investment bank Morgan Stanley estimated.

Boeing (BA) on Tuesday slumped 7.2% to $147.31 a share, the stock's biggest decline since mid-June, as markets fell the most in more than two years after a report showed inflation was greater than expected.

