AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) has successfully placed its BlueWalker 3 test satellite into orbit after months of preparations.

ASTS stock is up 6.3% premarket.

The satellite is key to the company's plans to provide direct satellite communications to non-specialty, commonly available wireless handsets. It's set to engage in tests with service providers on all six inhabited continents.

"BlueWalker 3 is on course and securely circling the earth," said Chief Strategy Officer Scott Wisniewski. "The satellite is thermally stable and communicating directly with ground stations."

The company has more than 2,400 patent and patent-pending claims supporting its space-based cellular broadband approach, and it sports agreements and understandings with more than 25 mobile network operators who serve a collective 1.8B subscribers.

Test plans include providers Vodafone, Rakuten Mobile, AT&T, Orange and others.

“A major achievement in our mission to connect the unconnected has been accomplished," said Chairman/CEO Abel Avellan. “We are working hard to ensure that no one becomes a second-class citizen, regardless of where they live or work, because of their lack of access to cellular broadband.”

The company is preparing for assembly and production of the next phase of satellites (BlueBirds) in Texas.

It's the latest in a string of space-based communications news. Globalstar stock recently moved on word that its satellites would serve as providers of emergency SOS service for Apple iPhones.