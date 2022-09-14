Aytu Biopharma adds fourth patent license for AR101 to treat rare genetic disorder

Sep. 14, 2022

IP, Intellectual Property Patent Concept

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) announced on Wednesday the addition of a fourth patent for AR101/Enzastaurin to treat Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, rare genetic disorder treatment.
  • The patent has an expiry date of September 2041.
  • The company expects to advance the PREVEnt Trial in VEDS for AR101 and dose the first patient by early 2023.
  • "Adding this fourth patent to the portfolio deepens and broadens the intellectual property surrounding AR101/Enzastaurin for the treatment of inherited vascular disorders, including VEDS, for which we are advancing AR101 as an initial indication," the company said.
  • Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) is the most severe type of a hereditary disorder of the connective tissue.
  • (AYTU) had risen 3.3% before the bell.

