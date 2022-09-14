Chime extends relationship with The Real Brokerage
Sep. 14, 2022 9:08 AM ETThe Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), REAX:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Chime Technologies has announced that The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) has engaged with the company to serve as the organization’s customer relationship management platform of choice.
- With an easy-to-use system that improves agent productivity and takes the pain out of CRM adoption, Chime enables firms like Real to recruit and retain the industry’s best agents and accelerate profitable growth.
- “Modern brokerages such as Real that embrace and adopt technology uniquely suited to address the complexities of brokerage operations will be well-positioned to stand out from the competition and thrive." said Joe Daee, VP of Enterprise at Chime.
