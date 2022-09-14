FatBrain acquires Intellagents

Sep. 14, 2022 9:12 AM ETLZG International, Inc. (LZGI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • FatBrain AI (LZG International) (OTCPK:LZGI) has acquired Intellagents, an innovative insuretech platform.
  • The combination empowers businesses, brokers and insurers to leverage Peer Intelligence technologies.
  • Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "Intellagents SaaS offers powerful, easy-to-use automation to accelerate Peer Intelligence growth for all participants connecting the insurance supply chain. Adding one connection per week to the insurance knowledge market, Intellagents SaaS accelerates the pace of innovation and improvement. Each such connection means actionable insights for tens of millions of businesses, hundreds of thousands of agents, many thousands of insurers and insuretechs."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.