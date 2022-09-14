FatBrain acquires Intellagents
Sep. 14, 2022 9:12 AM ETLZG International, Inc. (LZGI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- FatBrain AI (LZG International) (OTCPK:LZGI) has acquired Intellagents, an innovative insuretech platform.
- The combination empowers businesses, brokers and insurers to leverage Peer Intelligence technologies.
- Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "Intellagents SaaS offers powerful, easy-to-use automation to accelerate Peer Intelligence growth for all participants connecting the insurance supply chain. Adding one connection per week to the insurance knowledge market, Intellagents SaaS accelerates the pace of innovation and improvement. Each such connection means actionable insights for tens of millions of businesses, hundreds of thousands of agents, many thousands of insurers and insuretechs."
