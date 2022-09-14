BOS’ supply chain division gains on securing a $2.7M order
Sep. 14, 2022 9:13 AM ETB.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
BOS Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) supply chain division has received a $2.7M order from an Israeli defense-industry customer.
- “This is an order from an existing Israeli customer for delivery through the year 2023. It is an addition to orders totaling $1.1 million that this client has placed since the beginning of the year. This order demonstrates the strong added value of our supply chain services to manufacturers from the defense industry. The Supply Chain division’s backlog has now increased to a record level of $20.2 million, as compared to a backlog of $8.9 million in September 2021.” said Avidan Zelicovski, BOS’ President
- Shares are trading up 3.9% pre-market.
Comments