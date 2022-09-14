BrainsWay gets significant private insurance coverage from Cigna for OCD treatment Utilizing Deep TMS
Sep. 14, 2022 9:17 AM ETBrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) announced that Cigna announced positive coverage applicable to Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (or TMS) for the treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (or OCD).
- Cigna will be issuing an updated revision to its TMS medical coverage policy effective September 15, 2022 extending coverage to patients aged 18 and older diagnosed with OCD.
- “The establishment of this positive coverage for OCD further facilitates BrainsWay’s ability to capitalize on its leadership role in advancing treatment of this debilitating condition. More importantly, the continued reimbursement momentum for Deep TMS is resulting in increased access of our unique therapy that is critical to our mission of improving the health and transforming the lives of those suffering from disorders with limited treatment options.” said Christopher von Jako, PhD, President and CEO.
