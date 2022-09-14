PubMatic to acquire media measurement platform Martin
Sep. 14, 2022 9:17 AM ETPubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) announced Wednesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire media measurement and reporting platform - Martin.
- The acquisition aligns with PubMatic's investments goal to accelerate product innovation in supply path optimization.
- "By integrating Martin’s robust workflow, analytics and optimization capabilities for advertisers and agencies into our platform, we believe we will further accelerate and solidify our position as the platform of choice for buyers, and in turn bring greater advertising revenue to our global publisher base," said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO at PubMatic.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, however, the digital advertising firm said it will all be funded from existing cash on PubMatic’s balance sheet.
- Closing of the deal is expected in mid-Sept. 2022.
