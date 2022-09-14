Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) traded lower in the pre-market Wednesday after the European investment bank, Bereneberg, downgraded the U.S. pharma giant to Hold from Buy, citing the impact of U.S. drug pricing reforms and loss of exclusivity to key medications.

The analyst Luisa Hector argues that BMY appears "largely immune" from the U.S. drug price reforms introduced with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which permits Medicare to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers.

However, Hector cites risk for BMY's blood thinner Eliquis in the first round of negotiations and sees high part D exposure to new launches Sotyktu, repotrectinib, and milvexian.

Noting the YTD outperformance of BMY shares, the firm lowered the price target for the stock to $76 from $82 per share and wrote: "We pause for breath as the focus shifts to delivery of sales through the launch phase."

While Celegens acquisition in 2019 has allowed BMY to earn "diversified and low risk" sales and cash flow growth in the first half of the decade thanks to the addition of cancer medication Revlimid and Eliquis, the analyst cites a reversal amid loss of exclusivity for blockbuster medications.

Commenting on the recent FDA approval of psoriasis therapy Sotyktu with a clean label, the analyst points to BMY's multiple sclerosis drug Zeposia to argue that the rollout of a new class of drugs could be slow.

While projecting $2B peak sales for Sotyktu in psoriasis and $6B for all indications, Berenberg forecasts that the drug's initial sales ramp-up could disappoint the investors in the early months.

