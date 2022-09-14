Twilio turns higher as it looks to cut 11% of workforce, reaffirms guidance
Sep. 14, 2022 9:19 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Twilio stock (NYSE:TWLO) had initially fallen premarket but turned 0.7% higher as it launches layoffs that will trim its workforce by about 11%.
- In an SEC filing, the company says its board committee approved a restructuring plan Monday to cut costs, improve operating margins, and shift selling capacity to accelerate software sales.
- It expects to incur $70M-$90M in charges in connection with the job cuts, about $55M-$70M of which is expected to result in future cash outlays.
- Most of those charges are expected to land in the third quarter, with it substantially complete (including cash payments) by the end of the fourth quarter.
- The company will exclude the restructuring costs from its non-GAAP results.
- It's reaffirming guidance it issued in an SEC filing Aug. 4 for the third quarter: revenue of $965M-$975M (growth of about 30-32 year-over-year, and vs. consensus for $973.6M), and a non-GAAP loss per share between 43 cents and 37 cents (below expectations for a loss of 34 cents per share).
Comments (9)