Twilio turns higher as it looks to cut 11% of workforce, reaffirms guidance

Sep. 14, 2022

Tallinn, Estonia - 04.08.2021: Twilio building in Tallinn.

jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Twilio stock (NYSE:TWLO) had initially fallen premarket but turned 0.7% higher as it launches layoffs that will trim its workforce by about 11%.
  • In an SEC filing, the company says its board committee approved a restructuring plan Monday to cut costs, improve operating margins, and shift selling capacity to accelerate software sales.
  • It expects to incur $70M-$90M in charges in connection with the job cuts, about $55M-$70M of which is expected to result in future cash outlays.
  • Most of those charges are expected to land in the third quarter, with it substantially complete (including cash payments) by the end of the fourth quarter.
  • The company will exclude the restructuring costs from its non-GAAP results.
  • It's reaffirming guidance it issued in an SEC filing Aug. 4 for the third quarter: revenue of $965M-$975M (growth of about 30-32 year-over-year, and vs. consensus for $973.6M), and a non-GAAP loss per share between 43 cents and 37 cents (below expectations for a loss of 34 cents per share).

