eXp Realty further expands global operations to Poland
Sep. 14, 2022 9:21 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- eXp Realty the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) to expand its real estate operations into Poland.
- This announcement follows the successful launch of four new markets in 2022 including the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile with Dubai expected to open soon.
- Upon launch of these new markets, eXp Realty will have a presence in 24 global markets, including its headquarters in the United States.
- eXp Realty’s brokerage operations in Poland will be led by Dorota Chomuntowska who joins the company with more than 11 years of real estate broker experience in Poland and other international markets.
Comments