BOS’ supply chain division bags $2.7M from Israeli customer, stock rises 4%

  • B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' (NASDAQ:BOSC) supply chain division has received an order for an amount of $2.7M from an Israeli defense-industry customer.
  • Avidan Zelicovski, President, stated: “This is an order from an existing Israeli customer for delivery through the year 2023. It is an addition to orders totaling $1.1 million that this client has placed since the beginning of the year. This order demonstrates the strong added value of our supply chain services to manufacturers from the defense industry. The Supply Chain division’s backlog has now increased to a record level of $20.2 million, as compared to a backlog of $8.9 million in September 2021.”
  • Stock jumps 3.9% during pre-market.

