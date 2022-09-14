Flywire joins hands with Universitas XXI for integrated payment solution
Sep. 14, 2022 9:27 AM ETFlywire Corporation (FLYW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is announcing the availability of its integration with Universitas XXI, a university management system focused on servicing higher education customers throughout Spain and Latin America.
- Universitas XXI will extend company’s digital education payments platform into its student information system, enabling a seamless payment experience for students and administrators, and supporting both international and domestic payment flows.
- “Our integration with Flywire enables us to elevate our offerings and provide even greater value to our customers. We look forward to our continued partnership to better serve the Spanish and Latin American markets.” said Manuel Rivera, Director of Communication and Marketing at Universitas XXI.
Comments