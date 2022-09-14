Block stock slides after Evercore shifts to Underperform in double downgrade

Block (NYSE:SQ) shares got knocked lower by 4.9% in early Wednesday trading after Evercore ISI analyst David Togut downgraded the fintech to Underperform from Outperform.

Togut argued that Block (SQ) faces "potentially growing headwinds" to its Seller and Buy Now, Pay Later businesses given increased competition and a macroeconomic backdrop of widening credit spreads and slower growth, he wrote in a note to clients.

Indeed, rising interest rates are pushing up BNPL lender's funding costs, and historically high inflation has reduced consumers' discretionary spending. But that doesn't appear to stop Block (SQ) from expanding that business globally. Towards the end of August, its payments business Square enabled U.K.-based merchants to offer customers BNPL functionality.

"While SQ continues to make significant strides in driving strong growth within Cash App through higher engagement and monetization, we expect weakness within Seller and BNPL to pressure total company earnings given a lower margin profile for Cash App," Togut explained.

In turn, the analyst has lowered his 2023 gross profit estimate by 9% to $7B, trailing under the Wall Street consensus by 5%. His adjusted EBITDA estimate for 2023 stood at $1.02B, 10% below the Street's forecast.

Both the SA Authors' rating and the average Wall Street Analyst rating see Block (SQ) as a Buy, though SA's Quant system screens the stock as a Hold.

SA contributor, meanwhile, views Block (SQ) stock as a Buy, citing its recent acquisition of BNPL platform Afterpay.