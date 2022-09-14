One World Products establishes common stock equity agreement
Sep. 14, 2022 9:42 AM ETOne World Products, Inc. (OWPC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- One World Products (OTCQB:OWPC) has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with an institutional investor for up to $10M worth of shares issuable over a 36-month period time.
- Separately, upon entering into the Agreements, the investor made an initial fixed price equity investment of $0.15M and a 6-month holding period.
- "Of note, the common stock equity agreement will provide us additional growth capital to increase our sales and is at our control and discretion in regard to the amounts and timing." said Isiah Thomas, OWP Chairman and CEO.
- The Co. also announced the appointment of a new independent director to its Board of Directors, Terry L. Buffalo.
- He previously served as the CEO, CFO and a director of American Cannabis Co. and is the founder and principal of Buffalo Cannabis Advisors.
