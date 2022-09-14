Planet joins Taylor Geospatial Institute leveraging data for research on food security and defense and intelligence

Sep. 14, 2022 9:43 AM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has entered into a multi-year contract with Saint Louis University in support of the Taylor Geospatial Institute (or TGI).
  • By providing broad access to Planet’s satellite data capabilities, TGI is building a global center for geospatial research excellence and ensuring their collaborative network of students and researchers have the toolkits they need for the future.
  • “This consortium enables the Taylor Geospatial Institute to tap into the incredibly talented and diverse user community in the St. Louis region as they seek solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges. We look forward to seeing the countless ways these students and researchers will leverage Planet’s satellite data to help us ensure security and well-being globally,” said Robert Cardillo, Planet Federal Chief Strategist.

