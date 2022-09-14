America First Multifamily Investors declares $0.37 dividend
Sep. 14, 2022 10:06 AM ETAmerica First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments
- America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared $0.37/share quarterly dividend to the company's beneficial unit certificate holders, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 7.72%
- Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Sept. 30; ex-div Sept. 29.
- Additionally, a supplemental distribution payable in the form of additional beneficial unit certificates equal in value to $0.20 per certificate will also be distributed to the holders, bringing the total distribution to $0.57 per certificate.
- The additional distribution will be paid at a ratio of 0.01044 certificate for each issued and outstanding certificate as of the record date.
- ~230,500 certificates are expected to be issued on an aggregate in the supplemental distribution.
Comments (2)