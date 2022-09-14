ASLAN Pharma to start trial of eczema drug in patients with a previous treatment
Sep. 14, 2022 9:55 AM ETASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biopharma ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) on Wednesday said it plans to start a new clinical trial of its monoclonal antibody eblasakimab for the treatment of eczema in adults who had previously taken common skin drug dupilumab.
- The company expects to enroll the first patient in the trial in Q4 2022, ASLN said in a statement.
- The trial will enroll 75 patients in a multicenter trial in North America.
- "We believe that many patients previously treated with dupilumab can benefit from eblasakimab, and this data could support the use of eblasakimab in both the biologic naïve and experienced patient populations," said ASLN CEO Carl Firth.
- The company said that the new trial is part of its existing operating plan and has no impact on its previously-reported cash runway.
- U.S.-listed shares of ASLN were flat in morning trading.
