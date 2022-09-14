Mortgage applications drift down 1.2%, as mortgage rates reach highest since 2008
Sep. 14, 2022 9:59 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MBA Mortgage Applications (seasonally adjusted from a week before)
- Composite Index: -1.2% vs. -0.8% prior.
- Purchase index: +0.2% vs. -1.0% prior.
- Refinance Index: -4.0% vs. -1.0% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.01% for the week ended September 9, the highest level since the end of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, compared with 5.94% previously.
- “Higher mortgage rates have pushed refinance activity down more than 80 percent from last year and have contributed to more homebuyers staying on the sidelines," said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of Economic and Industry Forecasting.
- Earlier this week (Sep. 13), consumer price inflation rose 8.3% Y/Y in August, exceeding expectations.
Comments (1)