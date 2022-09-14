IBM taking $5.9B charge for pension settlement
Sep. 14, 2022 10:15 AM ET
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) is looking at a one-time charge of about $5.9B for pension settlement, according to an SEC filing.
- The pretax, noncash charge comes to $4.4B net of taxes.
- A week ago, IBM and State Street Global Advisors Trust entered into commitment agreements (with Prudential Insurance Co. of America and Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.) to buy nonparticipating single premium group annuity contracts that will transfer to the insurers about $16B in obligations tied to certain benefits that began to be paid before 2016.
- Those contracts cover about 100,000 IBM participants and beneficiaries, and the purchase of the group annuities closed Tuesday.
- That means the noncash pretax charge of $5.9B, to be recognized in the third quarter.
- That charge was not included in the GAAP forward-looking information that IBM released July 18, and the company says it will not impact adjusted operating profit or free cash flow.
- IBM stock (IBM) is up 1% early Wednesday.
