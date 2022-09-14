Aldeyra Therapeutics on track to submit new drug application for dry eye disease treatment

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) on Wednesday said it remained on track to submit a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA for its dry eye disease investigational treatment reproxalap, after receiving minutes from a pre-application meeting with the regulatory agency.
  • The NDA is expected to be submitted in Q4 2022, ALDX said in a statement.
  • "Based on the outcome of our pre-NDA meeting, we believe that we have aligned with the FDA on the content of the regulatory package that will support what we expect to be a uniquely comprehensive NDA submission for the treatment of dry eye disease," said ALDX CEO Todd Brady.
  • The company also said that results from a phase 3 trial of reproxalap for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis is expected next year.
