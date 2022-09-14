Newly public Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) saw its stock slide 17% in morning trading Wednesday, the day after it held a $16M initial public offering amid a massive sell-off in the broader market triggered by inflation concerns.

Shares of the Israeli wearable technology company opened at $2.65, reaching an early high of $2.70 before dipping to a low of $2.27. The shares recently changed hands at $2.36 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Wearable Devices held its IPO on Tuesday, offering 3.8M units priced at $4.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share plus two warrants to buy two shares at $4 per share.

The stock opened at $4.70 for its debut session but slid steadily after being halted several times for volatility to hit a low of $2.46 in late afternoon. The stock finished its first session at $2.85.

Based in Israel, Wearable Devices has been developing a wrist band with a non-invasive neural interface that allows the user to control digital devices through subtle finger movements.

