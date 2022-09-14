BASF and X-ELIO sign power purchase agreement to supply renewable energy to Freeport

  • BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and X-ELIO have signed a 12-year power purchase agreement (or PPA) to supply 48 megawatts of solar power to BASF’s Verbund site in Freeport, Texas.
  • With this agreement in place, 100% of the site’s expected purchased power will be supplied from renewable energy.
  • This agreement is fully aligned with X-ELIO’s strategy to support all sectors on their path to a net-zero way of doing business as well as BASF’s climate protection goals.
  • Bill Morrow, Country Manager of X-ELIO in the U.S. highlighted: “This agreement is a major milestone in the development of renewable and sustainable energy for the industrial supply, one of the major objectives to achieve the necessary energy transition goals. X-ELIO is a great partner committed to the sustainability needs of its customers and it is an honor for us to be able to collaborate with exceptional partners like BASF.”

