A vote on the expansion of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany has been delayed, according to German news portal RBB24.

The outlet cited the mayor of Grünheide, where the factory is located, as the source confirming the delay. The delay of the vote reverses course from June, when a municipal committee initially gave the expansion project a green light. For the time being, the vote on expansion has simply been removed from the committee agenda, with no timeline for the topic to be discussed again.

Despite the setback, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares traded positively on Wednesday.

