eFFECTOR doses first patient in second cohort of phase 1b trial of potential COVID drug

Sep. 14, 2022 10:43 AM ETeFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (EFTR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Coronavirus cells 3D render

AltoClassic

  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) on Wednesday said it had dosed the first patient in the second cohort of its phase 1b clinical trial of its investigational cancer therapy zotatifin for the potential treatment of COVID-19.
  • The early-stage trial is assessing the safety and antiviral activity of a single dose of zotatifin in patients with mild to moderate COVID, and is being conducted in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, EFTR said in a statement.
  • The trial is being conducted using a $5M cooperative agreement sponsored by the government-led Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
  • The dosing of the first patient in the second cohort follows a positive recommendation of an independent data safety board which reviewed data from the first dose cohort, EFTR said.
  • EFTR stock marginally higher in morning trading.

