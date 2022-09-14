BioAffinity stock jumps 42% after peer-reviewed data on lung test
Sep. 14, 2022 10:51 AM ETbioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Newly IPO’ed biotech BioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) added ~42% in the morning hours Wednesday after the company announced the peer-reviewed publication of data on flow cytometry, a method it uses in its CyPath Lung noninvasive test.
- As published in the journal PLOS ONE, the research highlights high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum.
- Results support the use of sputum analysis through flow cytometry as the basis of high-throughput diagnostic tests to evaluate lung health.
- “In the paper, we describe an innovative and highly efficient method to analyze sputum for the presence of lung cancer, with the potential to focus on other diseases such as COPD and asthma,” BIAF Chief Executive Maria Zannes noted.
- BIAF went public early this month, raising $7.8M in gross proceeds.
