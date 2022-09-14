Under Armour reportedly close to $1B+ deal with Steph Curry

NBA superstar Stephen Curry is reportedly nearing the close of negotiations on a more than $1B deal with Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).

In a cover story for Rolling Stone, the prospect of a “lifetime contract with Under Armour worth potentially more than $1B” was casually mentioned among his accolades. However, those few words in a lengthy profile quickly raised eyebrows as Curry’s current $215M deal with the Maryland-based brand is not slated to expire until 2024.

According to NBC Sports, the deal could also include a subsidiary brand similar to Michael Jordan’s arrangement with Nike.

When contacted for comment by SeekingAlpha, Under Armour (UAA) representatives declined to confirm or deny the alleged offer or provide any insight on the negotiations.

