Raytheon wins FAA contract to modernize WAAS navigation system
Sep. 14, 2022 10:57 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Raytheon Intelligence & Space (NYSE:RTX) has won an IDIQ contract from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to modernize the agency's space-based precision navigation system.
- The contract has a ceiling value of $375M over the next 10 years. Task orders, valued at $215M , were executed at contract award to provide technical overhaul and dual frequency operation upgrades to the FAA's Wide-Area Augmentation System (WAAS).
- Raytheon (RTX) has been the prime development contractor for WAAS since 1996. Under the WAAS DFO-2 contract, the Raytheon business will provide advanced processing, system security and network architecture, while also adding dual frequency service.
- RTX shares were up ~1% shortly before 11 AM ET.
