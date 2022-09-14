Raytheon wins FAA contract to modernize WAAS navigation system

Sep. 14, 2022 10:57 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Raytheon multinational conglomerate corporation corporate office with building sign

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Raytheon Intelligence & Space (NYSE:RTX) has won an IDIQ contract from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to modernize the agency's space-based precision navigation system.
  • The contract has a ceiling value of $375M over the next 10 years. Task orders, valued at $215M , were executed at contract award to provide technical overhaul and dual frequency operation upgrades to the FAA's Wide-Area Augmentation System (WAAS).
  • Raytheon (RTX) has been the prime development contractor for WAAS since 1996. Under the WAAS DFO-2 contract, the Raytheon business will provide advanced processing, system security and network architecture, while also adding dual frequency service.
  • RTX shares were up ~1% shortly before 11 AM ET.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.