Piper Sandler said it was surprised at the pre-market stock reaction to Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) phase 1b trial results of pemvidutide as it sees the drug as a competitive product in obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) space.

ALT stock had plummeted over 50% premarket and is currently ~26% lower.

The firm said that the reaction may be due to 4.7% weight-loss which came in below Street estimates and suggests that it is in alignment with Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro (6% placebo-adjusted) and Novo Nordisk's (NVO) semaglutide (4% placebo-adjusted) at 12-weeks.

In all dose groups, pemvidutide achieved statistically significant weight loss, with comparable efficacy to tirzepatide and semaglutide at 12 weeks, the firm noted.

However, Piper Sandler analysts added that despite pemvidutide's 12-week weight loss efficacy being comparable it was important to note that the 1b trial was small (n=94), while tirzepatide SURMOUNT (n=478) and SURPASS (n=2539) trials were large.

Thus it was important to put pemvidutide's weight loss data into perspective, according to the firm.

But the analysts noted that the MRI-PDFF data suggested strong effect of pemvidutide on liver fat reduction. The firm was also pleased to see the drug's safety profile with no elevations in liver enzymes.

Overall, the firm thinks that pemvidutide could be a serious player in the obesity, NASH area.