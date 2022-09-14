U.S. NIH confirms neutralizing activity of ImmunoPrecise's COVID antibody cocktail

Sep. 14, 2022 11:23 AM ETImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA), IPA:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Coronavirus Covid-19 new variant mutation

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) on Wednesday said its unit had shared results of a new study conducted by the U.S. government-led National Institutes of Health (NIH) showing that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail broadly neutralized coronavirus variants.
  • The study was led by the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and showed the continued resilience of the company's PolyTope TATX-03 4-antibody cocktail in neutralizing the Delta variant and Omicron sublineages, IPA said in a statement.
  • The company said that, "importantly", TATX-03 also demonstrated neutralizing activity against the currently spreading BA.2.75 variant.
  • "We highly value this independent validation of the resilience of our PolyTope TATX-03 product, further strengthening our position as we progress into clinical trials in humans," said IPA's chief scientific officer Ilse Roodink.
  • IPA stock -5.8% to $4.86 in morning trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.