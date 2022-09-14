U.S. NIH confirms neutralizing activity of ImmunoPrecise's COVID antibody cocktail
Sep. 14, 2022 11:23 AM ETImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA), IPA:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) on Wednesday said its unit had shared results of a new study conducted by the U.S. government-led National Institutes of Health (NIH) showing that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail broadly neutralized coronavirus variants.
- The study was led by the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and showed the continued resilience of the company's PolyTope TATX-03 4-antibody cocktail in neutralizing the Delta variant and Omicron sublineages, IPA said in a statement.
- The company said that, "importantly", TATX-03 also demonstrated neutralizing activity against the currently spreading BA.2.75 variant.
- "We highly value this independent validation of the resilience of our PolyTope TATX-03 product, further strengthening our position as we progress into clinical trials in humans," said IPA's chief scientific officer Ilse Roodink.
- IPA stock -5.8% to $4.86 in morning trading.
Comments