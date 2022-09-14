Honda throws cold water on separation and listing speculation for motorcycle business

Sep. 14, 2022 11:26 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Front Honda sign.

Domagoj

Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC) is not currently considering a spinoff and listing of its electric motorcycle business.

While the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the Japanese automaker was considering a separate stock listing for the growing segment, company representatives shot the idea down on Wednesday.

"Electrification is a long road and we are discussing a variety of options without excluding anything from consideration," a company statement to Reuters read. "However, we have no plan to separate the electric two-wheeler business into a new business unit to be listed on a stock exchange."

Read more on the company's ambitions for its motorcycle business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.