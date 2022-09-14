Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC) is not currently considering a spinoff and listing of its electric motorcycle business.

While the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the Japanese automaker was considering a separate stock listing for the growing segment, company representatives shot the idea down on Wednesday.

"Electrification is a long road and we are discussing a variety of options without excluding anything from consideration," a company statement to Reuters read. "However, we have no plan to separate the electric two-wheeler business into a new business unit to be listed on a stock exchange."

Read more on the company's ambitions for its motorcycle business.