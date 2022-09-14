Mura Technology to build recycling facility at Dow's Böhlen site in Germany
Sep. 14, 2022 11:27 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Plastic recycling company Mura Technology plans to set up a new recycling facility at Dow's (NYSE:DOW) Böhlen site in Germany as part of an ongoing collaboration to address plastics waste issue.
- Expected to be operational by 2025, the facility - said to be the largest of its kind to date in Europe - will be the latest in a series of planned sites across the U.S. and Europe to rapidly scale advanced recycling of plastics. It would deliver ~120 kilotons per annum of advanced recycling capacity at full run-rate.
- This and the other planned units would collectively add as much as 600KTA of advanced recycling capacity by 2030.
- The Böhlen facility builds on Dow's ongoing collaboration with Mura, first announced in 2021, with an initial project to construct the world's first plant using Mura's HydroPRS process, in Teesside, UK. This project is expected to be operational in 2023 with an initial 20KTA production line.
- DOW shares were down 2% shortly before 11.30AM ET
Comments (1)