The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 19, which represents 4,900 workers, announced that they have voted to reject a tentative agreement with the National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC) on Wednesday.

“The Tentative Agreement has been rejected and the strike authorization vote was approved by IAM District 19 members,” a union statement read. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET.”

The union said that negotiations will continue through to that September 29 deadline “in the hopes of achieving an agreement our membership would ratify.”

Related tickers: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), CSX Corporation (CSX), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Canadian Pacific (CP), and Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Read more on the reported action under consideration at the White House to stem strike impacts.