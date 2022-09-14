Quickbase and Procore join hands for business-led innovation
- Quickbase, provider of no-code software that helps organizations see, connect and control complex project portfolios entered a new partnership with Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR).
- The partnership empowers Procore users with a powerful no-code toolkit to create unique, real-time applications to enhance workflows and unlock new possibilities within the company, all without the need of professional developers.
- “With Quickbase, you don’t need to hire developers and build a lot of custom integrations. You can leverage the Quickbase Pipelines channel for Procore, where most of the work is done for you, to connect modules within Procore and sync with Quickbase to manage details pertinent to your construction project.” shared Anthony Chiaradonna, CIO of Consigli Construction.
