Ryanair downgraded at Stifel
Sep. 14, 2022 11:42 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), RYAOFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Stifel downgraded Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Sell from Hold rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
- The shares of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYAAY) are down 5.3% at pixel time with investors continuing to mull over a higher-than-expected US inflation print alongside rating downgrade.
- On the traffic front, Ryanair (RYAAY) recorded all-time high with August traffic reaching 16.9M passengers.
- CEO Michael O'Leary, however, had stated he didn’t expect Boeing (NYSE:BA) to certify its 737 MAX 10 this year. O’Leary also said U.S. lawmakers may give the airplane maker more time to receive approval for the new aircraft, report.
