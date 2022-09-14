Singapore gives interim nod to Moderna's COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine
Sep. 14, 2022 11:56 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Singapore's drug regulator on Wednesday granted interim approval to Moderna's COVID-19 bivalent booster shot for use in adults aged 18 years and above.
- The city-state's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) granted approval to the shot, which targets the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and the Omicron BA.1 variant.
- "Updated COVID-19 vaccines such as bivalent vaccines are expected to offer broader immunity against circulating variants, while retaining critical protection against severe disease and death," HSA CEO Choong May Ling, Mimi said in a statement.
- Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) bivalent vaccine targeting the original coronavirus strain and the BA.1 Omicron variant has already been approved for use in the U.S., Canada, UK, Switzerland and Australia, and has received backing from a European drug regulator panel.
- Earlier today, Reuters reported that the company has discussed providing COVID-19 shots to the Chinese government.
- World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus believes the end is in sight for the pandemic, Reuters separately reported.
- MRNA stock +6.9% to $140.34 in morning trading, after slumping 6.4% yesterday amidst a broader market selloff.
