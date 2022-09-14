European Wax Center partners with Tweezerman
Sep. 14, 2022 12:06 PM ETEuropean Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) continues to redefine its excellence by teaming up with the experts in beauty tools, Tweezerman, to further add credibility to their professionally designed wax services.
- To offer their guests the most precise in-center results, European Wax Center will now use the best-in-class tools in-suite as the finishing step in their first-class professional wax experience.
- "By partnering with Tweezerman, we'll bring their years of experience and expertise to complete our services, allowing us to provide guests with the most precise results." said Chris Kobus, Chief Experience Officer of European Wax Center.
- "We see a strong synergy between both brands, as Tweezerman has a substantial heritage and connection to the professional beauty space." said Juergen Bosse, President and CEO of Tweezerman International.
Comments