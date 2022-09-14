Mereo activist investor Rubric asks board again to hold general meeting, nominate directors
Sep. 14, 2022 12:14 PM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Rubric Capital Management submitted a revised requisition to Mereo BioPharma's (NASDAQ:MREO) board for a general meeting of shareholders.
- Rubric — which claims to own ~14% stake in Mereo — issued an open letter on Sept. 14 criticizing the company and urged Mereo to hold a general meeting and allow shareholders to vote on Rubric's proposals, including the nomination of new board members.
- On Aug. 22, Mereo had cited certain deficiencies in Rubric's original requisition seeking the general meeting. A few days prior to this, in an Aug. 19 letter, Rubric had asked to hold a general meeting to consider the removal of directors Peter Fellner, Anders Ekblom, Deepika Pakianathan, and Michael Wyzga and to appoint Annalisa Jenkins, Daniel Shames, Marc Yoskowitz, and Justin Roberts as directors.
- In the Sept. 14 open letter Rubric disclosed the deficiencies cited by Mereo and its response.
