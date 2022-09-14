Baxter draws positive views on Street after reports of planned divestments
Sep. 14, 2022 12:15 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned favorable reviews from Bank of America and Well Fargo after Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the healthcare equipment maker was considering the sale of its hemodialysis (HD) and renal care services businesses.
- Both firms noted that the unconfirmed news was not a surprise, while Wells Fargo recalled that BAX was planning to offload non-core businesses, and the company’s HD unit was one of its slowest growing segments.
- BofA said the potential sale is unlikely to involve the company’s more profitable and faster-growing peritoneal dialysis (PD) business which the firm says lacks synergies with the HD unit.
- BofA’s Travis Steed and the team, with a Buy rating and a $68 per share target on the stock, project that the HD sale could help BAX pay down debt and accelerate its revenue growth by ~50bps and add ~100bps benefit to op. margins.
- Wells Fargo, with an Equal Weight rating and a $63 per share target, forecasts the sales to add ~30bps to the company’s underlying growth rate and expects the company to consider further divestments in units such as BioPharma Solutions and Surgical Solutions.
- BAX shares bottomed out early this month, gaining ~6% since then to outperform the broader market, as shown in this graph.
