Pyxis Tankers trades higher on raised target at Univest Securities
Sep. 14, 2022 12:42 PM ETPXSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Univest Securities analyst James Jang raised the firm's price target on Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to $8 from $4.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- The company's MR2 segment has seen outsized earnings since the start of 2022 and he thinks this should continue through 2023, said Jang, who has revised his forward estimates.
- Pyxis Tankers SA Quant Rating stands with Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says Buy (2 Very Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Pyxis Tankers shares were up around 102%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 30%.
- Shares are currently +4.65% to $4.05 today
Comments