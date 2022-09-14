Pyxis Tankers trades higher on raised target at Univest Securities

Sep. 14, 2022 12:42 PM ETPXSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Univest Securities analyst James Jang raised the firm's price target on Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to $8 from $4.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The company's MR2 segment has seen outsized earnings since the start of 2022 and he thinks this should continue through 2023, said Jang, who has revised his forward estimates.
  • Pyxis Tankers SA Quant Rating stands with Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says Buy (2 Very Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Pyxis Tankers shares were up around 102%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 30%.
  • Shares are currently +4.65% to $4.05 today

