Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) on Wednesday touched a two-year low of $23.44 a share, a day after the medical equipment maker dropped 8.9% in response to management’s new revenue guidance. Cowen downgraded Avantor to Market Perform from Outperform and lowered its earnings estimates.

Avantor on Monday reduced its third-quarter guidance for total net sales from recent acquisitions to $400 million from $450 million -- an 11% difference. The update includes the effects of foreign exchange, COVID hurdles, supply-chain constraints and softening demand in Europe for industrial applications.

“Management and IR deserve some credit for getting bad news out quickly; the announcement came right after their August business update,” Dan Brennan, analyst at Cowen, said in a Sept. 14 report. “However, the M&A guide-down and new comments on risk of weaker demand in 2H increase the execution overhang, adding time to restore investor confidence, ultimately weighing on the stock.”

Avantor’s acquisitions in the past couple of years include RIM Bio, Ritter and Masterflex. During its second-quarter earnings call in July, Avantor cut revenue guidance for the acquisitions to $450 million from $500 million because of a decline in COVID-related revenue for Ritter and supply-chain constraints with MasterFlex.

Avantor on Wednesday slipped 0.8% to $23.54 a share at 1:02 p.m. ET. It has declined about 42% this year, compared with an 18% slide for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Cowen estimates for Avantor (AVTR) - Sept. 14 EPS New Old 2022 $1.44 $1.45 2023 $1.57 $1.63 Revenue (mln) 2022 $7,608 $7,675 2023 $7,691 $7,832

Seeking Alpha contributor Hummingbird Insights has a Buy rating on Avantor (AVTR) because of its free cash flow yield. Contributor JR Research rates Avantor (AVTR) as a Buy because of its pricing power and cash flow.