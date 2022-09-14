Seagen ticks lower as management suggests it could look at acquisitions
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) ticked down 1.2% as management appeared to indicate the biotech company would be looking at acquisitions rather than being acquired.
- Seagen management is currently presenting at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.
- "I think from a corporate development standpoint I think there will be some interesting things to look at," Chief Financial Officer Todd Simpson said at the conference. "We have a very active corporate development group. We always have our top 10 list. I would not be surprised to see Seagen move forward on some pretty creative and accretive corporate development initiatives."
- "We're excited with what we've got a very deep pipeline for commercial drugs, but we fee like we can do more and we feel that looking for things to bring in that are either first in class or best in class has become a little bit of a capability for us," Simpson added.
- The comments come after a Bloomberg reported late last month that talks with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to buy the company had stalled for the time being. The talks are said to have ended over a disagreement on price.
- A WSJ report in July indicated that potential Merck (MRK) purchase of Seagen (SGEN) for about $40 billion, or $200/share was delayed due to Daiichi Sankyo arbitration as well as a data readout for the Seagen’s bladder-cancer therapy Padcev.
