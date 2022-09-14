Cross Country Healthcare gains after raising guidance

Sep. 14, 2022 1:32 PM ETCross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • The shares of the medical staffing firm Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) surged Wednesday after the company lifted its guidance for Q3 2022 ahead of its Investor Day today.

  • In a regulatory filing, CCRN, which provides temporary physicians and travel nurses for doctors' offices and hospitals, updated its Q3 revenue guidance to $615M - $625M, up from the previous projection of $605M - $615M and higher than the ~$610.3M in the consensus.

  • In addition, CCRN expects its Q3 adj. EPS to reach $0.90 - $1.00, up from the previous $0.85 - $0.95 guidance and in line with $0.91 in the consensus.
  • The company said its revenue for Q4 2022 could reach at least $550M, higher than the average Street forecast of ~$519.1M.
  • Minimum revenue for 2023 is estimated at $2.2B compared to ~$2.1B in the consensus.

